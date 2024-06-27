Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,276,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,578 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,116,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,911.7% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,102 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.38. 552,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

