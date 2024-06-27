Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SLYV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,316. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.