Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $619.07.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $623.74. The stock had a trading volume of 215,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,081. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $660.21 and its 200 day moving average is $643.23.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

