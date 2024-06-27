Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 157 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,802,000 after buying an additional 346,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $893,352,000 after buying an additional 101,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,297,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $806,883,000 after buying an additional 649,367 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.53. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 100.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

