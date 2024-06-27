Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,243,000 after acquiring an additional 101,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,207,000 after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.92. The company had a trading volume of 144,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,971. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

