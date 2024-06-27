SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68.20 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.86). Approximately 344,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,522,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.86).

The company has a market cap of £733.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3,305.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

