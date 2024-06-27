Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $223.47. 1,610,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,673. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.