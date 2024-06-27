Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Declines By 81.9%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the May 31st total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 961,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of TSCDY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. Tesco has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Tesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3061 dividend. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

