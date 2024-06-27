Short Interest in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Grows By 160.0%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance
Shares of TYOYY stock traded up $6.54 on Thursday, hitting $105.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 708. Taiyo Yuden has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $126.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average of $94.20.
Taiyo Yuden Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taiyo Yuden
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.