Short Interest in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Grows By 160.0%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance

Shares of TYOYY stock traded up $6.54 on Thursday, hitting $105.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 708. Taiyo Yuden has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $126.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average of $94.20.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.