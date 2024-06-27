Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Increases By 766.7%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Société BIC Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BICEY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $39.57.

Société BIC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.5428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

