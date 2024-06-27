Short Interest in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Declines By 62.5%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NeoVolta Price Performance

NEOVW stock remained flat at $0.71 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. NeoVolta has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

About NeoVolta

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.