Short Interest in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Declines By 62.5%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NeoVolta Price Performance
NEOVW stock remained flat at $0.71 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. NeoVolta has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.00.
About NeoVolta
