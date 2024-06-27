Short Interest in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Drops By 61.1%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the May 31st total of 885,200 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Materials

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meta Materials stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.17% of Meta Materials as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MMAT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. Meta Materials has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials ( NASDAQ:MMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 3,939.25% and a negative return on equity of 188.00%.

Meta Materials Inc manufactures and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical component; and glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose monitoring. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding.

