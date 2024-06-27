Short Interest in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Drops By 98.7%

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ILIT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.91. 3,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.