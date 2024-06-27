Short Interest in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Drops By 98.7%

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILIT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.91. 3,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Get iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF alerts:

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.