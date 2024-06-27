Short Interest in GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Drops By 98.2%

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the May 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GRI Bio Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ GRI traded up 0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching 1.96. 716,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,593. GRI Bio has a 1-year low of 1.70 and a 1-year high of 472.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 14.30.

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported -5.98 EPS for the quarter.

About GRI Bio

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

