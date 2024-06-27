Short Interest in FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Increases By 650.0%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FRMO Price Performance
FRMO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 122,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,164. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. FRMO has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $8.98.
About FRMO
