Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Expands By 1,520.0%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a growth of 1,520.0% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance

FPF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.20. 177,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,081. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPF. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

