Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Expands By 1,520.0%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a growth of 1,520.0% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance
FPF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.20. 177,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,081. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.