Short Interest in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Grows By 808.1%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a growth of 808.1% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.
Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $40.67. 244,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,838. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
