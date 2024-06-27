Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Expands By 522.5%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,200 shares, a growth of 522.5% from the May 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.1 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBAOF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 2,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,461. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

