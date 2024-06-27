Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Expands By 522.5%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,200 shares, a growth of 522.5% from the May 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.1 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBAOF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 2,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,461. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.90.
FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FIBRA Terrafina
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.