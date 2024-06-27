Short Interest in Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Expands By 4,700.0%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 4,700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Conifex Timber Stock Performance
Shares of CFXTF stock remained flat at $0.28 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.
About Conifex Timber
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conifex Timber
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.