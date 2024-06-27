Short Interest in Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Expands By 4,700.0%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 4,700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

Shares of CFXTF stock remained flat at $0.28 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc engages in the production, marketing, and sale of lumber products in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company is also involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

