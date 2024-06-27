Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Rises By 453.6%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 453.6% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ CIFRW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 34,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,424. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

