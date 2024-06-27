Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Rises By 453.6%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 453.6% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cipher Mining Stock Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ CIFRW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 34,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,424. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
