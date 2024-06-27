Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Declines By 99.1%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CD Projekt Trading Down 1.4 %

OTGLY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,398. CD Projekt has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

CD Projekt Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.0383 dividend. This is a boost from CD Projekt’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

