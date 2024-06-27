Short Interest in CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Declines By 99.9%

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance
CapitaLand China Trust stock remained flat at C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CapitaLand China Trust has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58.
CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile
