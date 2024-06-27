Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Decreases By 66.7%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Austal Stock Performance
AUTLF remained flat at $1.62 during trading on Thursday. 5,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.
Austal Company Profile
