Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Decreases By 66.7%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AUTLF remained flat at $1.62 during trading on Thursday. 5,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

