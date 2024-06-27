Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Drops By 94.9%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMSSY remained flat at $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,382. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.32. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $919.63 million for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Analysts predict that ams-OSRAM will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

