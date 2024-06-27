Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Increases By 158.3%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHOTF remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Thursday. 20,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,526. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

