Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after acquiring an additional 477,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,352,000 after purchasing an additional 384,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Shell by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shell by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after acquiring an additional 885,069 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $71.44. 3,649,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,147. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $227.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

