Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.90

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
Senior Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.95.
About Senior
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Senior
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.