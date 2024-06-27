Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Position Increased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,015.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.76. 268,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,338. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.78 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

