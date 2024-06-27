Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.11

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.11 and last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 657249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEM

Select Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. Research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $391,886,000 after acquiring an additional 650,093 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 253,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 235,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at about $4,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.