Scotiabank Analysts Give AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) a C$10.75 Price Target

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$10.75 price target by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

AGF Management Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGF Management stock traded up C$0.26 on Thursday, reaching C$8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$531.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.04. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.05.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$134,480.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 148,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,629. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

