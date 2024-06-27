Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Shares Up 1.5%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.74. 2,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 17,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Scor Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Scor Se will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.193 dividend. This is an increase from Scor’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

