Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

