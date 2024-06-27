Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 60,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,806. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.