Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Increased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

