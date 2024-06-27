Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.6% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 750,511 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after buying an additional 9,372,497 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,523,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after buying an additional 532,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.49. 577,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,237. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.