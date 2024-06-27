Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Shares Down 5.9%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.53. 2,213 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Scheid Vineyards Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

