Scharf Investments LLC Sells 146,335 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Scharf Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,180,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 146,335 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 6.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $224,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 422.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 200,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %
Comcast stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. 13,071,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,548,795. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
