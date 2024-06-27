Scharf Investments LLC Has $147.42 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,724,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,613 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up 4.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $147,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.43. 6,198,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,213. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.