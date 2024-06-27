Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Guggenheim

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 158.40% from the company’s previous close.

SVRA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Savara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Savara

Savara Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,896. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $534.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in Savara by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 14,565,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after purchasing an additional 332,706 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Savara by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,841,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Savara by 30.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Savara by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 148,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Savara by 41.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,563,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,407 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.