Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.37. Sasol shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 122,094 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Sasol by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

