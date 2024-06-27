Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5,536.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 475,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after buying an additional 467,081 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,861. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

