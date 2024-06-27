Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.7% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 514,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 209,386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 199,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 132,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.17. 302,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,652. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

