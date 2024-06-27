Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Netflix by 119.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 125.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $680.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

