Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Buys 212 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,454,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $467.92. 281,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,808. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.56 and a 200 day moving average of $450.12.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

