Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,372. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

