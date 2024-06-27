Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires 43,494 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 133.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 90.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JEPQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.44. 1,383,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $55.63.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

