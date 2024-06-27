Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,188,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,394,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $893,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,787 shares of company stock valued at $149,773,683. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $12.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,389,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

