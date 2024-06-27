Sage Investment Advisers LLC Sells 73 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,560. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

