Sage Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.7% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,997,873,000 after buying an additional 2,390,558 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $3,426,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,685,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,059,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.76. The firm has a market cap of $255.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

