Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 1.3% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after acquiring an additional 470,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

CSX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.15. 3,257,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,870,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

